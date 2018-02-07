Two arrested in Fullerton motel stabbing

Suspects David Adame, (left) 39, of Santa Ana and Rafael Aldaco, 38, of Whittier were arrested in connection with stabbing at a Fullerton motel on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Fullerton PD)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were arrested for a stabbing at a motel in Fullerton, police said.

The stabbing happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at a motel in the 1000 block of West Commonwealth Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the scene with stab wounds and they were transported to a local hospital.



Police investigated and found two suspects around 7 a.m. at another motel in Fullerton and arrested both men, identified as David Adame, 39, of Santa Ana, and Rafael Aldaco, 38, of Whittier.

Officers say Adame had a stolen handgun, stolen vehicle and narcotics when he was arrested.
