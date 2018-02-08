Check Out These 3 New Sherman Oaks Businesses

Sap And Honey
4317 Woodman Ave.
Photo: sap and honey/Yelp
Sap and Honey is a locally owned shop that offers high quality children's clothing, toys and accessories "with a European bohemian flair." There are products for a variety of ages, geared towards toddlers and younger children.
The shop also carries a small selection of gifts and accessories for adults, including books, perfumes and jewelry.
Yelp users are excited about Sap and Honey, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Kislev A., who reviewed Sap and Honey on January 3rd, wrote: "Plenty of fashionable items for the little ones of both genders. This is a great place to shop for shower and birthday gifts."
David S. noted: "The reality is that I couldn't have made a wrong choice at Sap & Honey. All the clothes are so cool and unlike anything you're gonna find at the mall/department stores/other small shops. The boy's clothing and shoes are so great, I wish they made everything in my size. My kids are going to be way better dressed than I am. "
Sap and Honey is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Wild & Free
4550 Van Nuys Blvd.
Photo: joyous j./Yelp
The newest project from Terry Heller of Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, Wild & Free is a fast-casual spot that specializes in rotisserie chicken.
The eatery offers four different flavors of chicken: original, wild (spicy), smoky barbecue and savory with lemon and garlic. Vegetarians and vegans can also opt for a plant-based version.
The chicken comes in sandwiches, salads and bowls. Look for the lemongrass bowl with herbed rice and pickled vegetables, or the Peruvian spicy chicken with mashed avocado and pickled onion.
There are also a variety of sides, including skinny fries, baby carrots with smoked honey and lemon herbed basmati rice.
Wild & Free currently holds 3.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Olivia C., who reviewed Wild & Free on February 5th, wrote: "Being gluten-free, I was really happy to see an urban rotisserie chicken spot that offered a menu that could be flexible for dietary restrictions."
And Marc G. wrote: "We got two bowls to go and they were both delicious. The Original came with a fantastic miso dressing and was stuffed to the rim with fresh roasted seasonal veggies."
Wild & Free is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Bollywood Bites
13355 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: bollywood bites/Yelp
Popular Westwood-based food truck and eatery Bollywood Bites recently expanded to Sherman Oaks with a new brick-and-mortar location. On its extensive menu, the restaurant specializes in traditional Indian fare and street foods, such as wraps and kathi rolls.
Expect to find offerings like the Hyderabadi chicken biryani, a lamb kathi roll with onions, or the masala shrimp sauteed with onions and garlic in a tomato sauce.
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Bollywood Bites has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Wes A., who reviewed Bollywood Bites on January 29th, wrote: "Absolutely delicious. The ambience is fun, the music is great. I must highlight the freshness of the foods we were served."
Daryl S. noted: "A great addition to the neighborhood...The food was spot on! Naan, rice, samosas and curry, etc. and the price was reasonable."
Bollywood Bites is open daily from 11:30am-10pm.