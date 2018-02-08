REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you've got $1,700 per month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

845 Bunker Hill Ave., #201 (Chinatown)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 845 Bunker Hill Ave. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and built in storage space. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

The building's prime location gives it a Walk Score of 92. (See the complete listing here.)

343 S Hobart Blvd., #16 (Koreatown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 750 square feet of space. The sunny two-story unit has granite counter tops and great closet space. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.

The building has a Walk Score of 80, and according to the listing, "there are many schools nearby and also restaurants, cafes, and markets." (See the complete listing here.)

2220 Las Colinas Ave. (Eagle Rock)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2220 Las Colinas Ave., which is going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, air conditioning, granite counter tops, a balcony and hardwood floors. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome

The listing says there are "shopping and good places to eat nearby," helping to give the building a Walk Score of 84. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

