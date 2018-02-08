FOOD & DRINK

'All India Cafe' opens its doors in Glendale

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 316 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale, the fresh arrival is called All India Cafe.

This newcomer--which has another outpost in Pasadena--specializes in traditional Northern Indian cuisine infused with "a bit of Southern India's flavor and flare," according the restaurant's website.

The menu is extensive, so expect to see a variety of dishes such as lamb sheesh kebab marinated in minced onions and green chilies; chicken cooked with fresh herbs and spices and stuffed in a house-made egg-washed tortilla with chutney and onions; and baingain bharta, a puree of tandoor-baked eggplant sauteed with onions, fresh tomatoes, ginger and green chilies.

Rounding things out are desserts like Indian rice pudding flavored with green cardamon and mango, ginger or pistachio flavored ice cream. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Jordan F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 3rd, said: "Phenomenal food, experience and company--including the owner and wait staff! Couldn't have asked for a warmer reception, or a fuller belly."

And Justin L. said: "Best Indian restaurant I've tried in the heart of Glendale. Definitely will be coming back. Food had great flavor, service was awesome. They even threw in complimentary dessert."

Head on over to check it out: All India Cafe is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
