The cheapest apartment rentals in Brentwood, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Brentwood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1025 Granville Ave., #18
Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1025 Granville Ave., is 31.4 percent less than the $2,906 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Brentwood.
The building offers a swimming pool, underground parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony and good closet space. Feline companions are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
11646 Chenault St., #4
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 11646 Chenault St., which, at 986 square feet, is going for $2,850 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site laundry.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, a walk-in closet and a private patio. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.