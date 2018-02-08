The cheapest apartment rentals in Brentwood, right now

REAL ESTATE

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brentwood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Brentwood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1025 Granville Ave., #18




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1025 Granville Ave., is 31.4 percent less than the $2,906 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Brentwood.

The building offers a swimming pool, underground parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony and good closet space. Feline companions are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

11646 Chenault St., #4



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 11646 Chenault St., which, at 986 square feet, is going for $2,850 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site laundry.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, a walk-in closet and a private patio. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
