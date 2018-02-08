Woman arrested for child abuse causing death to daughter of boyfriend in Montclair

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the death of her boyfriend's 18-month-old daughter, according to the Montclair Police Department.

On Jan 17, officers responded to a call of a child not breathing shortly after 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of Bandera Street.

The young girl was airlifted to a local trauma center due to a head injury, but she succumbed to her injuries and died the next morning, police said.

After an extensive investigation, the Montclair Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Alma Gonzalez, who was the girlfriend of the victim's father.

Gonzalez was arrested Jan. 30 at a home in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County for assault on a child causing death. She was then booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Additional details on the incident were not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedchild abusearrestMontclairSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News