Here Are Encino's 3 Newest Businesses To Open

Sushi | Bar
16101 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: Sushi | Bar/Yelp
Hidden behind cocktail lounge Woodley Proper, Sushi l Bar has just eight seats. With owner and chef Phillip Frankland Lee at the helm--part of the team behind Woodley Proper and Scratch | Bar--the intimate sushi speakeasy offers a 17-course omakase (chef's choice) experience.
Focused on seasonal fare, the menu changes daily. Expect offerings like albacore tuna with crispy onions and ponzu, uni from Santa Barbara, foie gras, and West Coast oysters.
Reservations are released daily, starting at 10am.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Sushi l Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jim G., who reviewed Sushi l Bar on November 4th, wrote: "How can one be transported back in time to a land of the highest quality fish, creative dishes like you have not seen before, all while paired with intriguing cocktails to complement it all?"
Lissa G. noted: "Everything is outstanding! The preparation is unique, the fish is absurdly fresh and high quality, the portions are perfect, and the experience is one of a kind! Chef Lee manages to surprise me again with his innovation and his love for food."
Sushi l Bar is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm-9pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
The Blazin' Crab
17237 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: Victoria P./Yelp
The Blazin' Crab specializes in Creole cuisine with a California twist. While the Los Angeles-based eatery--which has three other locations--is focused on seafood by the pound, it also offers signature dishes and appetizers on its wide-ranging menu.
For seafood by the pound, look for shrimp, crawfish, lobster, king crab, and more. There are also sides that include Cajun garlic fries, garlic noodles, and raw oysters. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, The Blazin' Crab has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Dania E., who reviewed The Blazin' Crab on January 6th, wrote: "Service was phenomenal, location was great and food was amazing. Beware, mild is more like spicy, but my husband and I enjoyed it. The spice is made with ghost peppers which is why it's probably which is why it's probably so hot for mild."
And Nina Y. wrote: "Came here with my girlfriends on a Friday night and and we had a fun time. Great location and attentive service. "
The Blazin' Crab is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-9pm.
Spicy Lime Thai
15928 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: Orachorn T./Yelp
Spicy Lime Thai is a family-owned restaurant that specializes in classic Thai dishes, including salads, noodles, curries and seafood.
Look for the grilled shrimp salad with lemongrass, onions and chili paste with spicy lime dressing; the Panang curry with red bell pepper in a coconut milk sauce topped with kaffir lime leaves; and whole fish steamed or fried.
Spicy Lime Thai's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Christianna R. wrote: "I can honestly say I've never had better Thai food. The dishes are exquisitely flavored with spices and flowers grown by the owners. I can't choose a favorite dish--there are just so many of them!"
Shawn Y. noted: "Amazing Thai food! Really enjoyed the lemongrass tea, Tom yum soup, lemongrass pork and the homemade coconut ice cream!"
Spicy Lime Thai is open weekdays from 11am-9:30pm, and weekends from noon-9:30pm.