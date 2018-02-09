HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A body found near the Huntington Beach Pier has been identified as an 18-year-old Temecula woman who went missing earlier in the week.
The body was found south of the Huntington Beach pier Thursday afternoon. Coroner's officials identified the body Friday as Jessy Cook.
Crews had been searching the area after Cook was reported to have either jumped or fell into the water around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Divers and helicopters were dispatched Wednesday to look for her, but she was not located and the search was ended later Wednesday afternoon
Police could not confirm whether she jumped or fell into the water.