Body found near Huntington Beach Pier identified as missing woman

A Huntington Beach Fire Department vehicle is seen near the Huntington Beach Pier on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A body found near the Huntington Beach Pier has been identified as an 18-year-old Temecula woman who went missing earlier in the week.

The body was found south of the Huntington Beach pier Thursday afternoon. Coroner's officials identified the body Friday as Jessy Cook.
A body was found south of the Huntington Beach pier Thursday, and officials are looking to determine if they have found a woman who went missing Wednesday.


Crews had been searching the area after Cook was reported to have either jumped or fell into the water around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Divers and helicopters were dispatched Wednesday to look for her, but she was not located and the search was ended later Wednesday afternoon

Police could not confirm whether she jumped or fell into the water.
