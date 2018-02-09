Rancho Cucamonga day care owner arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child

Deputies fear there are more victims of Douglas Richard Bray after arresting him for alleged sexual abuse against a minor. (San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.
A 50-year-old man who is co-owner of a private day care center was arrested Wednesday by Rancho Cucamonga deputies for alleged sexual molestation of minor, and authorities fear there could be more victims.

Douglas Richard Bray was taken into custody on the 800 block of Monte Avenue after deputies responded to a Children and Family Services referral from an elementary school. Bray is listed as the legal guardian of the 9-year-old girl allegedly abused.

Bray and his wife run Bray Family Childcare, a private day care center operated from their residence, according to a news release from Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Bray was booked for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. His bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 909-387-3615.
