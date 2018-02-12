What Will $3,200 Rent You In Downtown, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
1850 Industrial St., #601
Listed at $3,200 / month, this 744-square-foot studio condo is located at 1850 Industrial St.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Sadly, pets aren't permitted
819 S Flower St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 819 S Flower St. It's listed for $3,180 / month.
The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has a pool, a Jacuzzi and community gardens. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.
889 Francisco St., #3310
Here's a 760-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 889 Francisco St., which is going for $3,150 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
