Check your tickets! A Powerball ticket matching five of six numbers worth nearly half a million dollars was sold in Lancaster.The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were:. The estimated jackpot was $180,200,000.Although no one hit the full jackpot, one ticket sold at Bootleggers 2 at 11 East Avenue K matched five numbers - it was only missing the Powerball number. That ticket is worth $487,222, Powerball officials said.The person who bought the ticket matching five numbers in Lancaster has yet to come forward.The jackpot for the next drawing, which is on Wednesday, is now worth an estimated $203 million.