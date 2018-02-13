Get To Know These 3 New Westwood Businesses

Ministry Of Coffee
1010 Glendon Ave.
Smashed avocado toast. | Photo: Natalie S./Yelp
Australian coffee company Ministry Of Coffee--which has three other locations in Sydney and one in Istanbul--has now opened in the neighborhood. The new spot marks the eatery's debut in the United States.
The eatery specializes in signature coffee drinks with beans sourced from Columbia, Costa Rica, Honduras and Ethiopia. Expect to see an array of coffee mainstays like lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites.
Diners can also opt for breakfast options like the smashed avocado toast with tomato and crumbled feta cheese; the bacon and eggs roll on a brioche bun; and a Spanish omelet with chorizo, onions and roasted bell peppers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Ministry Of Coffee, which currently holds four stars out of 108 reviews on the site.
Yelper Tina B., who reviewed Ministry Of Coffee on February 9th, wrote: "Very, very, very nice coffee shop. Come to grab delicious food/drinks and catch up with your work. The service is a bit slow and but I think they'll become better."
And Jasmine Y. wrote: "The staff was very attentive: promptly provided menus and taking our orders, the food came out in a timely manner and they checked in on us. The space is a little squeezed, but there were a lot of students studying while I was there."
Ministry Of Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Lollicup Fresh
1131 Westwood Blvd.
Beef noodle soup with sweet potato tots and popcorn chicken. | Photo: Amanda L./Yelp
Lollicup Fresh recently opened a new location in the Westwood area, joining another location inside UCLA's Ackerman Union.
The San Gabriel-based company specializes in bubble tea with a wide variety of toppings, including popping tapioca, jellies and egg pudding. It also offers Taiwanese snacks, including popcorn chicken, fried tofu and beef noodle soup.
Lollicup Fresh currently holds 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Annie Z., who reviewed Lollicup Fresh on January 30th, wrote: "You wouldn't expect this from a milk tea place, but the beef noodle soup was actually pretty good. It's definitely better than what you'd find in San Francisco."
And Lauren H. said: "Lollicup's variety is off the charts. They have regular tea, milk tea, smoothies and lemonade--as well as great food. So if one of your friends (like some of mine) don't like boba, they can have other options to choose from! It is also very personalized to your preferences."
Lollicup Fresh is open daily from 10am-9pm.
Comoncy
10900 Wilshire Blvd.
Photo: Comoncy/Yelp
Local coffee company Comoncy has also joined the neighborhood with its third location in the Los Angeles area. It has two other locations in Beverly Hills and Studio City, as well as two outposts in Arizona.
In addition to coffee mainstays, the cafe specializes in all-day breakfast and lunch fare. Look for options like the eggs tartine with homemade jam and the avocado toast over Kalamata olive bread with two organic poached eggs and oven-roasted tomatoes.
For lunch option, look for the Comoncy Beyond Burger with a quinoa-crusted Beyond meatless burger, remoulade and local organic greens. (You can see a full menu here.)
Comoncy's current rating of three stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Jameson K., who reviewed Comoncy on February 2nd, wrote: "Stopped in to this coffee shop just looking for a quick cappuccino and ended up grabbing lunch here. Didn't realize they have a full menu. Had the chopped salad and it was excellent."
Comoncy is open weekdays from 7am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)