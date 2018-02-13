FOOD & DRINK

Score Coffee And More At Boyle Heights' New 'Lucky Wheels Coffee'

Photo: Lucky Wheels Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 255 N. Mission Rd. in Boyle Heights, the fresh addition is called Lucky Wheels Coffee.

This newcomer recently debuted alongside the Lucky Wheels Garage - a monthly membership do-it-yourself community motorcycle repair spot. Now, in addition to learning how to change your oil or build an entire bike from scratch, customers can grab a cup of joe at the full-service coffee bar.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of popular coffee drink mainstays such as espresso, cappuccino, Americano, latte, cortado and more. There's a daily drip, pour-over, and cold brew coffee on hand as well. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Lucky Wheels Coffee currently has a four-star rating.

Brian B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Feb. 10, said: "Very small, but lots of character. Nice people who work there and who go there. Easy access location."

Head on over to check it out: Lucky Wheels Coffee is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7am-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
