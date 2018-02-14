FOOD & DRINK

KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards

Want to add some spice to your Valentine's Day? KFC has got ya covered! (Credit: KFC)

Julie Wilson
KFC has gone above and beyond to make Valentine's Day wishes special for those 11 herbs and spices lovers, offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards for a limited time.



With a variety of cards with different miniature confessions of love, like "I fell in love the first moment I slaw you," these cards are sure to steal the show.

Available for free with any purchase of a $10 Chicken Share, this offer is special for U.S. customers only.

The cards are available until supplies run out.

Find a participating KFC store near you.
