VALENTINE'S DAY

Hooters offers free wings to singles on Valentine's Day

Hooters is offering free chicken wings to people looking to shred pictures of their ex on Valentine's Day. ((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File))

Single people looking to mend their broken heart with free food on Valentine's Day are in luck!

Hooters is offering free chicken wings to singles during the "shred 'em and forget 'em" event.

Anyone looking to shred the evidence of their past relationship can take an image of their ex to participating Hooters and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Scorned lovers can also get a coupon for free wings by taking the #ShredYourEx quiz online.



According to the company, more than 18,000 people turned their heartbreak into a free meal in 2017.

Let the healing begin!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodchickendealsfree stuffvalentine's dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
Boy, 8, saves classmate choking on candy
LA's flower mall offers last-minute Valentine's options
KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More valentine's day
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News