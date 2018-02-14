REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In East Hollywood, Right Now?

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in East Hollywood are hovering around $1,675 (compared to a $2,179 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on an East Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5412 Carlton Way




Listed at $1,250 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5412 Carlton Way, is 7.4 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in East Hollywood.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1635 North Hobart Blvd.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1635 North Hobart Blvd., is listed for $1,450 / month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of sunlight. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 N Mariposa Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 N Mariposa Ave., which is going for $1,495 / month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and tiled flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1327 N Kingsley Dr., #8




Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 1327 N Kingsley Dr., listed at $1,595 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage features.

(See the listing here.)

1376 N Serrano Ave.




Listed at $1,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1376 N Serrano Ave. (at Fernwood Avenue).

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)
---

