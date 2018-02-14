REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,200 Rent You In Palms, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Palms? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got $2,200 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

10800 Rose Ave.




Listed at $2,195 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10800 Rose Ave. (at Glendon Avenue).

In the unit, you can expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite counter tops, good closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space, gated parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3662 Clarington Ave., #4



Here's a 625-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3662 Clarington Ave. that's going for $2,100 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
