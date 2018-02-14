Thai Eats: 4 New Spots In Los Angeles To Try

Night + Market Sahm
2533 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
Photo: Charles B./Yelp
Night + Market Sahm is the third Thai eatery--"sahm" means three in Thai-- from chef Kris Yenbamroong. It joins two earlier locations in Silver Lake and West Hollywood.
Like its sister restaurants, Night + Market Sahm specializes in modern Thai fusion eats. Look for the popular crispy rice salad with soured pork and raw ginger, the catfish tamale with pork fat baked in a banana leaf with chili and herbs, and braised fatty pork belly curry with pickled garlic and tamarind.
(Check out the menus at the WeHo and Silver Lake locations to get an idea what to expect at Night + Market Sahm.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out 19 reviews, Night + Market Sahm has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Leilani L., who reviewed Night + Market Sahm on February 12th, wrote: "This place is a fun twist of Thai fusion cuisine. I initially was expecting a authentic Thai food but was surprised to find a fusion. The wait is long so be sure to get there ahead of time about an hour and a half before you're actually hungry."
And Rachel H. wrote: "Spicy, authentic, casual Thai food at a great price...The spice level here isn't for the faint of heart--which is what makes their food top notch!"
Night + Market Sahm is open Wednesday-Monday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Spicy Lime Thai
15928 Ventura Blvd., Encino
PHOTO: ORACHORN T./YELP
Family-owned Spicy Lime Thai specializes in classic Thai cuisine such as seafood, salads, noodles and curries.
Expect dishes like steamed or fried whole fish, grilled shrimp salad with lemongrass, onions and chili paste with spicy lime dressing; and the Panang curry with red bell pepper in a coconut milk sauce topped with kaffir lime leaves. (Check out the full menu here.)
Spicy Lime Thai's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Daria A., who reviewed Spicy Lime Thai on February 8th, wrote: "Amazing place! Fresh! Owners go grocery shopping themselves! The preparation of the food starts after your order."
Rana S. noted: "There is an open kitchen, which is wonderful because you can see them prepare the foods freshly. We waited about 20-25 minutes before our dishes were brought out."
Spicy Lime Thai is open weekdays from 11am-9:30pm, and weekends from noon-9:30pm.
Ocha Classic Restaurant
5310 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
Photo: Ocha Classic Restaurant/Yelp
Ocha Classic Restaurant--which has two other locations in Los Angeles--offers a variety of traditional Thai standbys, with curries, noodle dishes and salads.
Look for dishes like beef curry with coconut cream, pineapple fried rice, and chicken with chili, garlic and mint.
Yelp users are generally positive about Ocha Classic Restaurant, which currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Thepitchfork C., who was one of the first users to visit Ocha Classic Restaurant on November 13th, wrote: "Brand new structure! Must come eat here. The staff is great. The location is super clean and spacious. Food is good."
And Spunky M. wrote: "Everybody needs this kind of place--the place to take a squeamish white out-of-towner to give them some of that "authentic" grub they are always hounding you for. I mostly like it because of the decor, which is modern with slight Thai touches."
Ocha Classic Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Vegan House Thai Bistro
1435 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Photo: Vegan House Thai Bistro/Yelp
Vegan House Thai Bistro specializes in vegan takes on popular Thai dishes; it also offers vegan hamburgers and chicken nuggets.
On its extensive menu, look for panang curry with coconut milk, basil and lime leaf; tom yum soup with mushrooms, lemongrass and Thai chili paste; and spicy eggplant with basil, bell peppers and chili. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Vegan House Thai Bistro currently holds 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Nora K., who reviewed Vegan House Thai Bistro on February 10th, wrote: "Unassuming place for a quiet delicious, affordable meal just a few blocks from the craziness of Hollywood and Highland."
Yelper Hemesh P. wrote: "Wow, this place is really good. My aunt and cousins don't eat onion or garlic and they were able to accommodate us without any issues at all. They could make anything from fried rice to curries."
Vegan House Thai Bistro is open daily from 11am-10pm.