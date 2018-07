A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 2 miles east, southeast of Redlands Wednesday afternoon.The temblor struck around 5:45 p.m. and was a little more than 8 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Residents in Redlands, Riverside, Mentone, Perris, Colton, Moreno Valley, Palm Springs and other areas reported feeling the quick jolt.There were no reports of any damage.