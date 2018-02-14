A Bay Area state senator wants to allow students who rely on medical marijuana to be able to legally take their cannabis medications at school.Sen. Jerry Hill introduced a bill that would enable kindergarten through 12th grade students with special needs or severe disabilities to be given the medicine by a parent or guardian on campus. Those medications, according to the bill, are usually in the form of a capsule, oil, or topical cream.The bill would prohibit students from smoking or vaping marijuana.One San Mateo County School District official said the bill would improve the quality of life for students and families.