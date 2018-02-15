The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Tarzana, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5919 Reseda Blvd., #14
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5919 Reseda Blvd., is listed for $1,525 / month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
5680 Reseda Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5680 Reseda Blvd., which is going for $1,555 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi and outdoor space. The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, as well as ample natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool, spa and outdoor space.
(See the full listing here.)
5931 Reseda Blvd.
Then there's this 750-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5931 Reseda Blvd., listed at $1,575 / month.
In the sunny unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
18550 Burbank Blvd.
Listed at $1,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 18550 Burbank Blvd.
The bright unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, and the building has a swimming pool, spa and courtyard.
(Here's the listing.)
19143 Victory Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 19143 Victory Blvd., is listed for $1,695 / month for its 700 square feet of space.
The unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool, an outdoor BBQ and plenty of greenery.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.