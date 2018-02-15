REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,200 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Los Angeles if you've got $2,200 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

7300 Franklin Ave., #450 (Hollywood)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 826-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 7300 Franklin Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1745 Camino Palmero St., #320 (Hollywood)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1745 Camino Palmero St. It's also listed for $2,200 / month for its 837 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a fireplace and built-in storage features. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1419 S Bentley Ave., #201 (Westwood)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1419 S Bentley Ave. that's going for $2,200 / month.

In the second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1414 N Fairfax Ave., #109 (Hollywood)




Next, check out this 670-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 1414 N Fairfax Ave. It's listed for $2,199 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building offers parking, additional storage space and plenty of greenery. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

30 Dudley Ave., #07 (Venice)




Located at 30 Dudley Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,198/ month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors and a balcony, and it's only half-a-block to the beach. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
