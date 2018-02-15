Convicted sex offender arrested on child porn charges in Fontana

Carlos Abel, 30, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14, on suspicion of distributing child pornography. (Fontana Police Department)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fontana police have arrested a man previously convicted of a sex offense on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department discovered that Abel Carlos, 30, had distributed child pornography over the internet, a police press release said. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

Carlos was already on parole for failing to register as a sex offender on a prior conviction, police said.

He was booked into the Fontana Police Department and later taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Police continue to search his electronic devices.
