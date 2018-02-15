Here Are The Arts District's 3 Newest Businesses To Open

Inko Nito
225-227 S. Garey St.
Focused on modern robata grilling, Inko Nito is the newest Japanese spot from restaurateur Rainer Becker (Zuma).
In addition to grilled meats, seafood and vegetables, there are salads, sides and nigaki; which the restaurant describes as "new style sushi with roasted seasoned nori, sushi rice, and a selection of toppings."
Look for the Cali nigaki with Dungeness crab, avocado, wasabi tobiko and yuzu mayo; whole grilled branzino with yuzu, wasabi and jalapeno sauce; and grilled beef cheek with spicy Korean miso, pickled daikon and butter lettuce.
Customers have also raved about the spot's sole dessert, a charred coconut soft serve with soy, Pocky sticks and Japanese granola.
Inko Nito's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 97 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Mark S., who reviewed Inko Nito on January 31st, wrote: "I had the good fortune of discovering this trendy yet casual spot during a business trip to LA. From the outside at dusk, it has the industrial look of many other spots in the neighborhood."
And Trung N. noted: "It's popping here on a Saturday--it's loud, boisterous and incredibly dark."
Inko Nito is open Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday from 5pm-11pm, Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.
Sacred Light
740 E. 3rd St.
Sacred Light is a metaphysical supplies shop that specializes in crystals and live 'soundbath' events, which owner Arlene Uribe describes as "harmonic frequencies you will be bathed in...while you switch off."
The store carries a wide array of products for the metaphysical practitioner, including energy cleansing kits with dried herbs and essential oils, gemstones for aligning your chakra, and jewelry.
Sacred Light also regularly hosts live soundbaths; check the website to find out when the events occur.
With a four-star rating out of one review on Yelp, Sacred Light has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Allie P., who reviewed Sacred Light on February 12th, wrote: "There is an abundance of beautiful crystals, you're bound to be drawn to a few as you browse through the store. Each stone has a typed-out description for what healing powers they have and pricing for the different sized stones, bracelets or earrings that are available."
Sacred Light is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon-7pm, and Sunday-Tuesday from noon-6pm.
Medtillas Taco Shop
1335 Willow St.
Partake in tacos with a twist at the new Medtillas Taco Shop, which specializes in hemp-infused corn tortilla tacos.
On the menu, expect to see items like tacos dorados with shredded lettuce, cheese, onions and salsa; tacos with potatoes, cheese and pickled onions; and tacos with shredded beef.
The taco stand also carries the hemp-infused tortillas for those who would like to make their tacos at home. Note that according to a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, the industrially processed hemp seed oil used for the tortillas does not contain any psychoactive properties.
Rounding things out are drinks like Hemp 2.0 Herbal Vitamin Beverage and bottled "living water." (You can take a look at the menu here.)
Medtillas Taco Shop's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper James W., who reviewed Medtillas Taco Shop on February 6th, wrote: "Hella solid tacos! Way better than Chico's tacos! Awesome to have a new taco joint with super fast friendly service in the Arts District! Pro tip: try the idol Taco."
Nana B. noted: "Great tacos. Very nostalgic for those of us who grew up in a Mexican household. Tacos dorados de papas con salsa roja was an easy weeknight meal."
Medtillas Taco Shop is open Tuesday-Friday from noon-7pm, and Saturday from noon-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)