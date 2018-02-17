FOOD & DRINK

'Triple Beam Pizza' Debuts In Highland Park

Photo: Tom T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Highland Park, called Triple Beam Pizza, is located at 5918 N. Figueroa St.

This new spot--a collaboration between restaurateurs Nancy Silverton and Matt Molina (Everson Royce Bar)--specializes in Roman-style pizza served by the slice, cut by length, and paid for by the pound.

On the menu, expect to see offerings like a margherita with fresh basil and tomato, or a pie topped with wild nettles, salami, and Yukon gold potatoes with black truffle cheese.

For drinks, there's a selection of red or white wine and Italian beers.

Triple Beam Pizza has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Carlos H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 11th, said: "Sincerely some of the best pizza in town. That crust! The wait was long (about 40 minutes), but on opening weekend, you expect a crowd. Waitstaff checked up on us periodically."

Yelper Allie P. added: "The staff made the wait more pleasant by offering chilled white wine while we waited. There was also free sparkling and still water that you were able to help yourself to."

Head on over to check it out: Triple Beam Pizza is open weekdays from 4pm-9pm, and weekends from noon-9pm.
