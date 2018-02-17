Middle Eastern Spot 'Jaffa' Opens Its Doors In Beverly Grove

Hungry? A new neighborhood Middle Eastern spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Beverly Grove, called Jaffa, is located at 8048 West 3rd St.
This new Israeli eatery--located in the former Blue Plate Oysterette space, which closed in late 2016--features a veggie-centric menu, along with sustainably sourced meats and seafood dishes.
The project comes from partners Nancy Vrankovic and Brad Conroy, with chef Anne Conness, executive chef Santos Navarro, pastry chef Natasha MacAller, and lead bartender Aly Iwamoto at the helm, according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, expect to see items such as couscous with avocado hummus and roasted root vegetables, organic salmon with freekeh tabouli and whipped garlic, and roasted chicken with dried apricot and olives served with rice pilaf.
There's pita and kubaneh bread baked fresh daily, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Arun B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "The Israeli twist on this cuisine is the rage right now, and there are a lot of options in other areas of town, but Jaffa stands out for being authentic to what's happening in Tel Aviv right now while serving actual food--not tipping into food that is too pretentious or precious for its own good."
Yelper Eilana G. added: "We were greeted with a host in the front and got seated right away. They have indoor and outdoor seating. Plus they have a really cute table that's smack down in the middle of the indoor and outdoor seating area."
And Adele Y. said: "Jaffa is amazing! We came here for a date night and had terrific service, delicious food, and tasty drinks. The decor is beautiful and well thought out."
Head on over to check it out: Jaffa is open Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11:30pm, and Sunday from 5pm-9:30pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles