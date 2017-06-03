Fire engulfs apartment building damaging 4 units. All residents & pets got out ok. Neighbors suspect arson. Watch @ABC7 for more. pic.twitter.com/2hVxiXjxum — Darsha Philips (@abc7darsha) June 3, 2017

A dramatic fire ripped through the roof and attic of an apartment building in North Hollywood early Saturday morning, leaving 31 people displaced, officials said.No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out about 2 a.m. at a two-story, eight-apartment structure in the 11400 block of Oxnard Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Flames that originated in one of the units spread through the common attic and were shooting through the roof as 31 firefighters arrived at the scene.The "challenging" fire was extinguished within 34 minutes, the LAFD said.American Red Cross personnel were assisting the displaced occupants.LAFD arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the incident.