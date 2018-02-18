Motorcyclist dies in car crash in Newport Beach

A motorcyclist died in Newport Beach after being severely injured in a crash at an intersection.Authorities said around 10:11 a.m. Saturday, a crash happened near the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Orchard Drive. The driver of a white 2015 Mazda CX-5 was involved in a crash with the driver of an orange 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.The motorcyclist was heading northbound on Irvine, authorities said, while the Mazda driver was turning left onto eastbound Orchard from southbound Irvine when the crash happened.Authorities said the woman who drove the Mazda was not harmed. However, the motorcyclist was ejected and suffered critical injuries. The person was transported to a nearby trauma center, but died of his injuries within an hour of the crash.The motorcyclist's identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.The cause of the crash is under investigation, and authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Newport Beach Police Department's investigator Bill Hanson at (949) 644-3746.