Man wanted in Redlands shooting death found dead of apparent suicide

A photo of Bradley Thomas Woss, 33, who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Redlands woman on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Redlands woman last week was found dead of an apparent suicide in Jurupa Valley on Sunday, according to Redlands police.

Bradley Thomas Woss, 33, of Riverside, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 a.m. at Indian Hills Golf Club, according to a police press release.

Redlands officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Barton Road at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when victim Kacey Renee McKinney was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, extension 1.
