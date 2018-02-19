REAL ESTATE

Renting In North Hollywood: What Will $1,700 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in North Hollywood? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

10944 1/2 Hortense St.




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10944 1/2 Hortense St.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building boasts garage parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

5433 North Clybourn Ave.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 5433 North Clybourn Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. The unit has hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and new counter tops. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

5903 Cahuenga Blvd., #4




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5903 Cahuenga Blvd. that's going for $1,650 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, good closet space, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

