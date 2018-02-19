Renting In North Hollywood: What Will $1,700 Get You?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
10944 1/2 Hortense St.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10944 1/2 Hortense St.
In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building boasts garage parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
5433 North Clybourn Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 5433 North Clybourn Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. The unit has hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and new counter tops. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
5903 Cahuenga Blvd., #4
Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5903 Cahuenga Blvd. that's going for $1,650 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, good closet space, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
