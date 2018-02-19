ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie releases statement about national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, photo, Fergie performs the national anthem before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fergie released a statement about her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game, admitting her rendition didn't strike the intended tone.

The singer released the following statement on Monday:

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."



Sunday night, the former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game at Staples Center. Not everybody was cheering.

A low chuckle rumbled through the sold-out arena after Fergie finished the first line of the song with a throaty growl on "the dawn's early light."

Fans throughout the star-studded crowd reacted with varying levels of bemusement and enthusiasm while her languid, 2-minute version of the song continued.

After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"

Many on social media panned her performance. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnational anthemNBAcelebritymusic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fergie's anthem performance widely panned on social media
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News