LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Fergie released a statement about her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game, admitting her rendition didn't strike the intended tone.
The singer released the following statement on Monday:
"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
Sunday night, the former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game at Staples Center. Not everybody was cheering.
A low chuckle rumbled through the sold-out arena after Fergie finished the first line of the song with a throaty growl on "the dawn's early light."
Fans throughout the star-studded crowd reacted with varying levels of bemusement and enthusiasm while her languid, 2-minute version of the song continued.
After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"
Many on social media panned her performance. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.