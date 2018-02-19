REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Vermont Square, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Vermont Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Vermont Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4516 Normandie Ave., #4522




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4516 Normandie Ave., is 9.9 percent less than the $1,499 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Vermont Square.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.

(See the complete listing here.)

5029 Cimarron St.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom space, situated at 5029 Cimarron St., is also listed for $1,350 / month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. According to the listing, this is a "brand new apartment inside and out."

(See the complete listing here.)

1945 W Vernon Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 1945 W Vernon Ave., which is going for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and a fresh coat of paint. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

4125 S Figueroa St., #302




Then there's this 542-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4125 S Figueroa St, listed at $1,400 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

