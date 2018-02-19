Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood Hills via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2039 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Listed at $1,555 / month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2039 N. Las Palmas Ave., is 17.1 percent less than the $1,875 / month median rent for a studio in Hollywood Hills.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
2039 N Las Palmas Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2039 N Las Palmas Ave., is listed for $1,660 / month for its 750 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher and carpeting. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2628 N Beachwood Dr.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 2628 N Beachwood Dr., which, at 1,250 square feet, is going for $2,825 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
6139 Glen Holly St.
Then there's this 480-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6139 Glen Holly St., listed at $2,850 / month.
In the unit, anticipate a deck, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.