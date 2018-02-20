Here Are Tarzana's 4 Newest Businesses To Open

Kaiju MMA & Fitness
18851 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: Keith A./Yelp
KAIJU MMA & Fitness is a new studio that offers classes in jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, kickboxing and more for novices and advance practitioners alike. There is also a regular bootcamp class. (You can see the schedule and offerings here.)
For children, Kaiju offers a kid's program in Brazilian jiu-jitsu that emphasizes "life lessons and providing growth."
With a five-star Yelp rating out 14 reviews, KAIJU MMA & fitness has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rashid D., who reviewed KAIJU MMA & fitness on February 14th, wrote: "Professor Gabe is a pro! He's an experienced pro fighter, very charismatic, professional. Adults classes are always fun, technical and very informative."
Gabe G. noted: "It was after watching my kids do classes I couldn't resist start taking classes of my own. The kids classes teach as much as they are fun."
Yelper M S. wrote: "This is the gym where I look forward to going. The instructors are incredibly attentive and care about teaching--it's not just a workout of the day on the board, they make sure you have good form, don't get hurt and learn new skills while improving the ones you have."
Mozart Music Academy
19590 Ventura Blvd.
PHOTO: MOZART MUSIC ACADEMY/YELP
MozArt Music Academy offers lessons for young musicians and singers--from beginner to advanced--in piano, guitar, ukulele, viola, violin and voice.
The new music school comes from local Tarina Kim, who had previously operated a piano school. "I felt it was time to start a music school so our community can experience the joy of music in various instruments, not just in piano," the mother of two explained on the company's website.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, MozArt Music Academy has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Charlie K., who reviewed MozArt Music Academy on January 24th, wrote: "Fantastic music school! Highly recommend it to anyone who wants a proper formal musical foundation for themselves or their child. The owner has a PhD in music and she understands the importance of doing things the proper way. "
Yumi C. noted: "My all-time favorite music academy! They just had a great opening. The teachers are great, the lessons are awesome. This is definitely the best music academy of the valley."
MozArt Music Academy is open weekdays from 10am-8pm, and Saturday from 10am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Wish Dish Cafe
19006 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: Wish Dish Cafe/Yelp
Wish Dish Cafe is a Persian and Iranian spot that offers something for everyone. "If you make a wish," co-founder Minoo Roohparvar says on its website, "we make the dish."
The restaurant specializes in traditional Persian fare, including a variety of kebabs, ranging from beef to salmon; falafel plates with hummus, pickles, and olives; and lamb shank served with herbed rice with lima beans. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Wish Dish Cafe, which currently holds five stars out of 32 reviews on the site.
Yelper 2th B., who reviewed Wish Dish Cafe on December 7th, wrote: "Simply great! The food is authentic and they use real saffron in the rice and you can taste it. The chicken was very tender and seasoned perfectly. "
Paul A. noted: "Damon and the Wish Dish Cafe provided a memorable dining experience for our party of three. The food was well prepared and the service was spot-on."
Wish Dish Cafe is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Little Brother's Sushi
18373 Ventura Blvd.
Spicy tuna and JJ rolls. | Photo: Amanda C./Yelp
Woodland Hills-based sushi spot Little Brother's Sushi recently expanded into the neighborhood with a new location. The eatery offers traditional sushi, sashimi, rolls, omakase (chef's choice) and more.
For cooked options, look for dishes like karaage fried chicken, salmon skin head or collar and shrimp and vegetable tempura.
It also offers mainstays like unagi (eel) and cucumber, sake (salmon) nigiri, spicy tuna rolls and uni (sea urchin). Specialties include spicy tuna on top of crispy rice, halibut prepared with truffle oil, yuzu juice and sea salt; and the JJ cut roll with chopped tuna, salmon and yellow tail mixed together.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Little Brother's Sushi has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Michael C., who reviewed Little Brother's Sushi on February 17th, wrote: "Surprised I'm only the second person to review this place but maybe the locals don't want a longer line. its a small place and most times there is a line out the door. I really love the quality."
Amanda C. noted: "Love! So happy that Little Brother's opened closer to my part of the Valley. It's just as great as the other locations. The service is excellent. The spicy tuna and JJ rolls were delish."
Little Brother's Sushi is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30pm-9:30pm, Wednesday-Friday from 11:30am-2pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm.