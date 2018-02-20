BUSINESS

'Neon Retro Arcade' Opens Its Doors In Northridge

By Hoodline
A new arcade has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 8943 Reseda Blvd. in Northridge, the fresh arrival is called Neon Retro Arcade.

This new gaming spot--which has another outpost in Pasadena--bills itself as an "old-school arcade with your favorite retro games from back in the day," according to its website.

Neon Retro Arcade has two options for play--$10 per hour or $25 for the entire day--and features over 50 classic video games and pinball machines from the '80s and '90s. Look for games like Asteroids, Centipede, Double Dragon, Joust, Golden Axe and more. (You can take a look at the full lineup of games on offer here.)

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arcade seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

William J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "This is a really cool place brings back memories of all the video games I played when I was a kid. Price is very reasonable and the staff are really nice great place to bring the kids."

Yelper Lisa C. added: "I have been to the one in Pasadena, and now this one right in my neighborhood. Every experience I've had this been great. They've been very welcoming to me and my kids, and we even had a wonderful fundraiser night for my special needs kids group."

And Erik G. said: "Great place for vintage arcade games! They have every game I loved playing as a kid here and the deal is great. I am glad they do hourly rates because if not, I would have trouble leaving!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Neon Retro Arcade is open weekdays from noon-10pm, and weekends from 11am-10pm.
