FOOD & DRINK

'Montrésor' Brings French Fare To Studio City

Photo: Cathy A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 11266 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, the new arrival is called Montresor.

This new French bistro is the latest project from actor Lisa Long and Ann Booth Luly (Hoity Toity), with chef Paul Shoemaker (French Laundry, Per Se) at the helm.

Montresor is described as eclectic and "rooted in the French tradition with a twist on American cuisine, fashion and art in a fairytale setting," according to the business' website.

On the menu, expect to see starters like mussels in garlic white wine and crab cakes with Meyer lemon gastrique and frisee.

Switching over to entrees, look for dishes such as salmon with porcini ragu and bloomsdale spinach, coq au vin with baby root vegetables in sauce vin rouge and beef tenderloin with potato pave, tomato confit, and bordelaise.

Rounding things out are desserts like cream brulee with pistachio biscotti and profiteroles with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel and Chantilly cream.

There's an extensive list of libations on offer, too, featuring craft beers and wine by the glass or the bottle. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With two reviews on Yelp thus far, Montresor currently has a five-star rating.

Bob M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 17th, said: "We didn't know what to expect, considering the place had just opened the day before, but it turned out to be a fabulous dining experience. It had all the elements we love in a restaurant. Small, quaint, and charming....with superb food."

And Marcia S. wrote: "We had the pleasure of eating at Montresor tonight. Our meals were fantastic. The owners and staff were attentive and welcoming. Everything about our experience at Montresor is fabulous. We will be back!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Montresor is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News