'Montrésor' Brings French Fare To Studio City

Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 11266 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, the new arrival is called Montresor.
This new French bistro is the latest project from actor Lisa Long and Ann Booth Luly (Hoity Toity), with chef Paul Shoemaker (French Laundry, Per Se) at the helm.
Montresor is described as eclectic and "rooted in the French tradition with a twist on American cuisine, fashion and art in a fairytale setting," according to the business' website.
On the menu, expect to see starters like mussels in garlic white wine and crab cakes with Meyer lemon gastrique and frisee.
Switching over to entrees, look for dishes such as salmon with porcini ragu and bloomsdale spinach, coq au vin with baby root vegetables in sauce vin rouge and beef tenderloin with potato pave, tomato confit, and bordelaise.
Rounding things out are desserts like cream brulee with pistachio biscotti and profiteroles with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel and Chantilly cream.
There's an extensive list of libations on offer, too, featuring craft beers and wine by the glass or the bottle. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With two reviews on Yelp thus far, Montresor currently has a five-star rating.
Bob M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 17th, said: "We didn't know what to expect, considering the place had just opened the day before, but it turned out to be a fabulous dining experience. It had all the elements we love in a restaurant. Small, quaint, and charming....with superb food."
And Marcia S. wrote: "We had the pleasure of eating at Montresor tonight. Our meals were fantastic. The owners and staff were attentive and welcoming. Everything about our experience at Montresor is fabulous. We will be back!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Montresor is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
