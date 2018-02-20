REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Hollywood, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5401 Lemon Grove Ave.




Listed at $1,144 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5401 Lemon Grove Ave., is 42.7 percent less than the $1,998 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Hollywood.

The unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site management and laundry facilities.

(See the complete listing here.)

1114 Tamarind Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 1114 Tamarind Ave., is listed for $1,345 / month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

6200 Fountain Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 6200 Fountain Ave. (at N. El Centro Avenue), which is going for $1,395 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1749 North Sycamore Ave., #12




Then there's this 380-square-foot apartment at 1749 North Sycamore Ave., listed at $1,495 / month.

In the ground floor unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and plenty of natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousingrental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News