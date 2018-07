Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.

4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave.

15354 Weddington St.

5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #308

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sherman Oaks look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sherman Oaks via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 7.5 percent less than the $1,595 / month median rent for a studio in Sherman Oaks.When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The unit has carpeting, built-in storage features and plenty of natural lighting.(See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave., is listed for $1,560 / month.The unit has carpeting, and there's the option to have it furnished. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15354 Weddington St., which is going for $1,615 / month.The unit is carpeted. According to the listing, "enjoy a quiet Sherman Oaks apartment community, centrally located and within walking distance to Ventura Boulevard."(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., listed at $1,645 / month.In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the listing here .)---