Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sherman Oaks via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5332 Sepulveda Blvd.
Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 7.5 percent less than the $1,595 / month median rent for a studio in Sherman Oaks.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The unit has carpeting, built-in storage features and plenty of natural lighting.
4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave., is listed for $1,560 / month.
The unit has carpeting, and there's the option to have it furnished. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
15354 Weddington St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15354 Weddington St., which is going for $1,615 / month.
The unit is carpeted. According to the listing, "enjoy a quiet Sherman Oaks apartment community, centrally located and within walking distance to Ventura Boulevard."
5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #308
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., listed at $1,645 / month.
In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
