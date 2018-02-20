REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Van Nuys, Los Angeles

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,550 (compared to a $2,195 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

15125 Saticoy St., #227




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment, located at 15125 Saticoy St., is 6.9 percent less than the $1,450 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.

The unit has hardwood floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

15105 Victory Blvd.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 15105 Victory Blvd., is listed for $1,495 / month.

The building offers outdoor space, and the unit has carpeting and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

7453 Haskell Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7453 Haskell Ave., which, at 850 square feet, is going for $1,500 / month.

The building features on-site laundry, a residents' lounge and parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a balcony and plenty of natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly.

(See the full listing here.)
---

