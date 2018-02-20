TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for morning launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Formosat-5 satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Matt Hartman via AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The aerospace company SpaceX is ready for its next mission. According to the company's Twitter account, a scheduled rocket launch is set for Wednesday at 6:17 a.m. Pacific time at Vandenberg Air Force Base.



SpaceX will send the Falcon 9 rocket into orbit along with the observational satellite, PAZ, and two other demonstration satellites. The demonstration satellites are part of SpaceX's effort to provide Internet access to rural areas through a network of small satellites.

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, experienced a delay after more time was needed to perform additional checks, according to SpaceX.

Wednesday's launch is just the latest of SpaceX's ventures. In February, the company had a successful sendoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket that had a cherry-red Tesla Roadster attached to it.

EMBED More News Videos

SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off Tuesday on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.



And you might recall the last time SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg in December. Southern Californians took to social media after capturing a bright object blazing through the sky with some speculating they had just witnessed a UFO, prompting the company's founder, Elon Musk, to poke fun at the situation.


A live stream of Wednesday's takeoff can be seen on ABC7.com.
