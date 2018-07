Falcon 9 and PAZ are vertical on Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Weather is 90% favorable for tomorrow's launch at 6:17 a.m. PST, 14:17 UTC. pic.twitter.com/bL1VjHmIhV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 20, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off Tuesday on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.

Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

The aerospace company SpaceX is ready for its next mission. According to the company's Twitter account , a scheduled rocket launch is set for Wednesday at 6:17 a.m. Pacific time at Vandenberg Air Force Base.SpaceX will send the Falcon 9 rocket into orbit along with the observational satellite, PAZ, and two other demonstration satellites. The demonstration satellites are part of SpaceX's effort to provide Internet access to rural areas through a network of small satellites.The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, experienced a delay after more time was needed to perform additional checks, according to SpaceX Wednesday's launch is just the latest of SpaceX's ventures. In February, the company had a successful sendoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket that had a cherry-red Tesla Roadster attached to it.And you might recall the last time SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg in December. Southern Californians took to social media after capturing a bright object blazing through the sky with some speculating they had just witnessed a UFO, prompting the company's founder, Elon Musk, to poke fun at the situation.A live stream of Wednesday's takeoff can be seen on ABC7.com.