LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The aerospace company SpaceX is ready for its next mission. According to the company's Twitter account, a scheduled rocket launch is set for Wednesday at 6:17 a.m. Pacific time at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Falcon 9 and PAZ are vertical on Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Weather is 90% favorable for tomorrow's launch at 6:17 a.m. PST, 14:17 UTC. pic.twitter.com/bL1VjHmIhV— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 20, 2018
SpaceX will send the Falcon 9 rocket into orbit along with the observational satellite, PAZ, and two other demonstration satellites. The demonstration satellites are part of SpaceX's effort to provide Internet access to rural areas through a network of small satellites.
The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, experienced a delay after more time was needed to perform additional checks, according to SpaceX.
Wednesday's launch is just the latest of SpaceX's ventures. In February, the company had a successful sendoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket that had a cherry-red Tesla Roadster attached to it.
And you might recall the last time SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg in December. Southern Californians took to social media after capturing a bright object blazing through the sky with some speculating they had just witnessed a UFO, prompting the company's founder, Elon Musk, to poke fun at the situation.
Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017
A live stream of Wednesday's takeoff can be seen on ABC7.com.