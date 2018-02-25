If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 11609 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Los Angeles, the new arrival is called Good People Coffee Co.
This newcomer--located in the former Cacao Coffee House, which closed up shop late last year--is the creation of two friends who are self-described coffee geeks, according to the cafe's website.
On the menu, expect to see a variety of popular coffee drink mainstays such as single-origin brews, cold brew coffee, flat whites and more.
If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, there's a selection of light cafe fare like sourdough toast with ricotta, seasonal jam or cream cheese and hemp seed granola with milk and yogurt.
Look for coffee tasting classes, too.
Good People Coffee Co. has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
Israel T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 14th, said: "The coffee's good. The chai's good. The bread is good. The music is good. The vibe is good. The service is good. What more do you want? ;)"
And Jennifer C. said: "Ahhhhh, just what I needed! I waited second in line at Good People Coffee, desperately needing a pick-me-up after a long weekend, when I was pleasantly surprised with a smiling face welcoming me."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Good People Coffee Co is open weekdays from 8am-8pm, Saturday from 8am-4pm, and Sunday from 9am-4pm.
