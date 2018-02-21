BUSINESS

Highland Park Gets a New Yoga Studio: Commune Yoga & Wellness

Photo: Commune Yoga & Wellness/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get yoga and more? A new business is here to help. The fresh addition to Highland Park, called Commune Yoga & Wellness, is located at 1200 N. Ave 54.

This new yoga spot is rooted in the "Awakening-style yoga" tradition, according to the business' website, and offers a variety of styles for practitioners of varying backgrounds.

Also described as a hatha vinyasa yoga, instructors focus on four areas of principle practice: solar, lunar, restore and strength.

Classes are structured around skill level and are often described as "open levels" when all practitioners are invited to participate, regardless of experience.

Expect to see offerings such as vinyasa where attendees focus on the "connection between the ritualistic tradition of all asana practices;" lunar flow, which incorporates "postures designed to help you increase flexibility and range of motion," and restore, which uses techniques to "slow down the body to steady the mind and spirit." (You can check out all of the classes on offer here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Commune Yoga & Wellness currently has a five-star rating.

Korina e., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "If you want to take your practice to the next level, this is the place. Every class here challenges you physically and mentally. You'll find world-class teachers with beautiful advanced personal practices."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Commune Yoga & Wellness is open Monday and Wednesday from 6:45am-8:30pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:15am-8:30pm, Friday from 6:45am-7pm, Saturday from 8:15am-1:30pm, and Sunday from 8:15am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineyogaexercise
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News