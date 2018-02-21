What Does $1,700 Rent You In Reseda, Today?

Read on for the listings.
19155 Victory Blvd.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19155 Victory Blvd. (at Vanalden Avenue).
In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers outdoor space and a grill. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
6425 Reseda Blvd.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 6425 Reseda Blvd. It's listed for $1,675 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
7249 Baird Ave.
Here's a 663-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7249 Baird Ave. that's going for $1,650 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and a private deck. The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
