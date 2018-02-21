The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Wilshire Center, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Wilshire Center via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
245 N Kenmore Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 245 N Kenmore Ave., is listed for $1,200 / month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for built-in storage features and hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
257 S Kenmore Ave., #405
Here's a studio apartment at 257 S Kenmore Ave., which, at 375 square feet, is going for $1,225 / month.
The sunny unit has exposed bricks and tile flooring.
(See the full listing here.)
3028 W 4th St., #16
Then there's this 600-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3028 W 4th St., listed at $1,450 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building offers assigned parking.
(See the listing here.)
121 N Mariposa Ave.
Listed at $1,475 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 121 N Mariposa Ave.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
521 S Manhattan Pl.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 521 S Manhattan Pl., is listed for $1,550 / month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the sunny unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.