Prosecutors decline to charge Seal Beach chef with rape

By ABC7.com staff
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Three days after a 55-year-old Seal Beach chef was arrested on suspicion of rape, he was released from custody when prosecutors declined to file charges, according to Orange County jail records.

Darryl Lee Matanane had been arrested Sunday by Seal Beach Police Department detectives, who identified him as a sexual assault suspect.

The investigation stemmed from a woman's allegation that she awoke in an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted after Matanane served her an alcoholic drink at a local restaurant.

"The victim does not remember how she got to the apartment," police said in a Monday news release. She was not publicly identified.

Two days later, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors were requesting further investigation by police before making a decision on whether to file charges in the case.

Matanane was released late Wednesday afternoon. Inmate records on the Orange County sheriff's website stated the reason for his release as "D.A. refused to prosecute."

The district attorney's office "has requested additional information in order to go forward with filing sexual assault charges," a Seal Beach police spokesperson said. "Our investigators are pursuing other potential leads and victims."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapearrestsexual assaultSeal BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Seal Beach chef arrested on suspicion of rape
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News