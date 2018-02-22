Rock'n Egg Cafe Brings Breakfast & Brunch Fare To Eagle Rock

A new diner and breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Rock'n Egg Cafe, the fresh arrival is located at 4616 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock.
This newcomer--located in the former Auntie Em's Kitchen, which closed last summer--comes from the folks behind Chinatown's Nick's Cafe.
The spot specializes in traditional American-style breakfast and lunch fare. On the extensive menu, expect to see a variety of sweet and savory breakfast offerings such as waffles, cookies and cream French toast, chocolate chip pancakes and brandied ham or spinach eggs Benedict with mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese.
There's a selection of salads and sandwiches like a Vietnamese veggie sub and pastrami piled high with veggies and cheese on rye.
If you're in a rush, look for grab-and-go salads and subs, too.
The new diner has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Nic R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 30th, said: "We tried checking this place out, I heard good things and I love their place Nick's in Chinatown, but in 2018--the age of Square or Paypal machines--they only take cash at this restaurant."
Yelper bertha d. added: "Amazing!!!! We got the orange panda cakes, which were one of the beat pancakes I've ever had! My fiancee got the breakfast burrito with the Hawaiian sausage which she said was really delicious, especially with the house salsa they give you. This is a must."
And Charmaine V. said: "I'm so happy Nick's is a little closer to home! Yes, I'm talking about Nick's near the river with the vast selection of eggs Benedict and glorious ham steak."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rock'n Egg Cafe is open Tuesday-Sunday from 6am-2pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
