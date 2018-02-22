Food Truck 'Biggest Burgers & Tacos' Arrives In East Hollywood

Looking for a new food truck to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The newcomer to East Hollywood, called Biggest Burgers & Tacos, is located at 954 N. Virgil Ave.
This new food truck sets up shop near the Trader Joe's off the 405. But if you can't make it down, there's no need to worry; it has partnered with several delivery companies to bring meals to their customers.
The eatery specializes in breakfast served all day, burgers, and Mexican fare, so expect to see items like a breakfast burrito with eggs, a choice of chorizo or bacon, beans, cheese and tomatoes; "The Biggest Burger" with grilled onions, veggies and a house sauce; and street tacos with cilantro and onions.
Rounding the menu out is a selection of sandwiches and salads with grilled veggies and romaine lettuce tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ashley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "I came here to eat with my boyfriend; I got to say it's so delicious--the best burgers in the area! So in love with this twist. Big juciy burgers. People here are always welcoming."
Yelper Yesenia M. added: "Hands down, best burger I've had in a while (the biggest burger). The guys running the truck are super dope! Definitely coming back to try out all the other stuff on the menu, like the asada fries."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Biggest Burgers & Tacos is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-midnight and Friday, and Saturday from 11am-2am. (It's closed on Sunday.)
