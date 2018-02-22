REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Melrose, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Melrose are hovering around $2,150 (compared to a $2,175 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Melrose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4948 Rosewood Ave.




Listed at $1,550 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4948 Rosewood Ave., is 27.9 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Melrose.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1215 North June St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1215 North June St., is listed for $1,765 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the second-floor unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1248 N Las Palmas Ave., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1248 N Las Palmas Ave., which, at 900 square feet, is going for $1,765 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(See the full listing here.)

319 N Heliotrope Dr.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 319 N Heliotrope Dr., listed at $1,850 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and great natural lighting.

(See the listing here.)

546 N Oxford Ave., #202



Listed at $1,950 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 546 N Oxford Ave.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.

(Here's the listing.)

647 N Hayworth Ave., #102




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is listed for $1,995 / month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, a private balcony and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. There's also ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
