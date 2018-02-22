LA Philharmonic employees' W-2 information stolen in cyberattack

Musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform with Venezuela's conductor Gustavo Dudamel at Teresa Carreno in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Philharmonic has fallen victim to a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of W-2 information for everyone that worked there in 2017.

The security beach happened as the result of a "spear phishing" email scam, spokeswoman Sophie Jefferies said in a statement.

Every employee has been notified and given guidance on how to respond, she said, adding that the organization has also established a hotline dedicated to answering employees' questions about the breach.

"We have alerted the IRS, California Attorney General and law enforcement, and we will fully cooperate with any investigation," Jefferies said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cyberattackhackingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News