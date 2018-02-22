The Los Angeles Philharmonic has fallen victim to a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of W-2 information for everyone that worked there in 2017.The security beach happened as the result of a "spear phishing" email scam, spokeswoman Sophie Jefferies said in a statement.Every employee has been notified and given guidance on how to respond, she said, adding that the organization has also established a hotline dedicated to answering employees' questions about the breach."We have alerted the IRS, California Attorney General and law enforcement, and we will fully cooperate with any investigation," Jefferies said.