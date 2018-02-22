Check Out These 5 New Pico-Union Businesses

La Pupusa Urban Eatery
1051 W. Washington Blvd.
Family-owned La Pupusa Urban Eatery specializes in Salvadoran and Mexican cuisine, including the aforementioned pupusas, tacos and breakfast fare.
"We hope to bring the best of our country to this great neighborhood," the business writes on its website.
Look for a variety of pupusas, including cheese and jalapeno, cheese and pork, and cheese and beans. There are also Salvadoran entrees, including fried cassava with pork, onion sauteed chicken, and fried whole tilapia.
Yelp users are excited about La Pupusa Urban Eatery, which currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
Yelper Chai S., who reviewed La Pupusa Urban Eatery on February 19th, wrote: "Drop what you're doing and eat these pupusas. They are unreal. Some of the best service I've experienced. The guy working seemed proud and passionate about the pupusas he makes."
Wing C. noted: "I don't know how anyone can possibly give this place less than five stars. One can really sense how the owner pours his heart in making sure all customers are beyond satisfied and all aspects of the restaurants are well above standards."
Yelper Siranush P. wrote: "Hit the spot! First time here and will definitely be returning. Everything I ate tasted amazing was full of flavor and fresh. The customer service was also on point, very attentive, friendly and didn't keep you waiting."
La Pupusa Urban Eatery is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 10am-6pm. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Lorenzo's Of New York
1842 W. Washington Blvd.
Like its name suggests, Lorenzo's of New York--which has several other locations in Los Angeles--offers New York-style pizza.
On the menu from the delivery-only pizzeria, look for signature pies or build your own. There's the veggie pizza, topped with black olives, mushrooms, mixed peppers, red onions, sliced tomatoes, and fresh chopped garlic; a pepperoni and fresh jalapeno pie; and garlic chicken with ricotta cheese and sliced tomatoes.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Lorenzo's of New York has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Megan S., who reviewed Lorenzo's of New York on January 17th, wrote: "Randomly ordered from them through the Uber app and whoa, that pizza was bomb. Didn't expect the pizza to be so big as well! Flavors, texture, everything about that pizza was bomb."
Mike M. noted: "Ordered from here on Postmates and this place is awesome! Huge pizza with good cheese and sauce on a soft thin crust: NY pizza in LA!"
Yelper Rachel D. wrote: "This pizza is to die for! The dough is so good and their fresh ingredients make it a perfect pizza. I found Lorenzo's on Postmates and it came fast and was still hot when arrived."
Lorenzo's of New York is open Thursday-Saturday from noon-4am, and Sunday-Wednesday from noon-2am.
Chai Wallah
1842 W. Washington Blvd.
Chai Wallah specializes in "traditional Indian chai and vegetarian street food, taking you back to the bustling streets of Bombay and Gujarat, India," the business writes on its website.
Look for five different kinds of chai, including masala, cardamom and a "dirty" chai drink with espresso.
For food, look for potato and vegetable samosas, "dhokla with sev," steamed cakes prepared with chickpeas, yogurt and Indian spices; and the "Bombay sandwich" with potato, chaat masala and melted cheese, served with a side of Gujarati cabbage.
Yelp users are excited about Chai Wallah, which currently holds five stars out of one review on the site.
Yelper Smita L., who reviewed Chai Wallah on February 5th, wrote: "Yum!! So good. We've ordered a few times from here and has been great. First time I've ever seen a traditional kichri and kadhi in LA from an actual Indian restaurant!"
Chino
1842 W. Washington Blvd.
Chino is another delivery-only spot that specializes in Asian Mexican fusion cuisine, courtesy of chef Eric Greenspan.
On the simple menu, look for the orange chicken burrito with snap pea fried rice, daikon slaw and pea tendrils; the Bulgogi beef quesadilla with American cheese, gochujang crema and bean sprouts; and the carnitas banh mi sandwich with tamarind chipotle rub, herb salad, refried black beans and sweet chili mayo.
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Chino has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Evan A., who reviewed Chino on January 29th, wrote: "The orange chicken burrito was incredible. Tender juicy chicken, crisp snow peas, loaded with fresh and flavorful ingredients!!! Do not miss out!
And James T. wrote: "Always been a fan of Eric Greenspan, so his new Mexican-Asian delivery concept was a must try. The orange chicken burrito was so damn good...the daikon slaw and pea tendrils made it perfection."
Chino is open Thursday-Monday from 6pm-11pm. (It's closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.)
Big Ants BBQ
1842 W. Washington Blvd.
Big Ants BBQ is a take-out and delivery barbecue spot that was first started in Louisiana. On the menu, look for plates with hot links, chicken, fried ribs, spicy ribs or beef ribs, along with chicken or beef barbecue bowls.
For sandwiches, there are choices such as pulled pork, barbecue chicken sliders, tri-tip steak and a barbecue Western burger. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Big Ants BBQ currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Jessica P. noted: "Big Ant's was a huge hit at our Christmas party of 10 people. We ordered half pans and the portions were huge! We had plenty of leftovers. Seasoned and grilled to perfection!"
Yelper Eunice K. wrote: "I've been searching for good barbecue delivery and finally found the best barbecued ribs. I'll definitely order from them again. Love the spicy ribs and beef ribs."
Big Ants BBQ is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)